Fresh out the Shoebox Poetry Sessions

RhymeNChatt
Top view white and black boxes. Realistic 3d cardboard mockup is
Poetry Open Mic
Hosted by
Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization
Marsha Mills, president
When
Tuesday, February 22, at 7 p.m.
Where
Edney Innovation Center, 5th floor
1100 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Cost
Free
Target Audience
All readers, writers and listeners of poetry of all ages and all backgrounds.
Event Description
Rhyme n Chatt open mic sessions differ from most because of their interactive element. The poet shares their poetry and then the audience has the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the poet about the poem they shared.
About Rhyme N Chatt
Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization (RNC) is a historic institution in Chattanooga, TN. First organized in 1999, it was created to “provide a safe place where poetry is shared and discussed and people are valued.”
RNC encourages creativity without judgement and PG-13 rated poetry that challenges poets to express themselves without offensive language. It doesn’t discriminate based on color, race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, etc.
RNC prides itself on being “the first place” that many have ever shared their poetry aloud, because we provide such a safe atmosphere.
Contact Information
Marsha Mills
Phone: 423/504-0361
Email: RNCPoetry@gmail.com
Website: RhymeNChatt@gmail.com