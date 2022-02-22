Fresh out the Shoebox Poetry Sessions

× Expand RhymeNChatt Top view white and black boxes. Realistic 3d cardboard mockup is Poetry Open Mic

Hosted by

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization

Marsha Mills, president

When

Tuesday, February 22, at 7 p.m.

Where

Edney Innovation Center, 5th floor

1100 Market Street

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Cost

Free

Target Audience

All readers, writers and listeners of poetry of all ages and all backgrounds.

Event Description

Rhyme n Chatt open mic sessions differ from most because of their interactive element. The poet shares their poetry and then the audience has the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the poet about the poem they shared.

About Rhyme N Chatt

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization (RNC) is a historic institution in Chattanooga, TN. First organized in 1999, it was created to “provide a safe place where poetry is shared and discussed and people are valued.”

RNC encourages creativity without judgement and PG-13 rated poetry that challenges poets to express themselves without offensive language. It doesn’t discriminate based on color, race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, etc.

RNC prides itself on being “the first place” that many have ever shared their poetry aloud, because we provide such a safe atmosphere.

Contact Information

Marsha Mills

Phone: 423/504-0361

Email: RNCPoetry@gmail.com

Website: RhymeNChatt@gmail.com