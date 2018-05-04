"Fresh"

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

“Fresh” is the theme for In-Town Gallery’s spring all member show. It’s a time for spring cleaning and paintings, jewelry and all three dimensional works that have been in the gallery over six months will be removed and new works brought in. The gallery will close for a couple of days to patch and paint while the windows are covered getting things prepared for a pristine new look. It is also a time to introduce new members and showcase their work. The twice yearly shows are eagerly anticipated as the First Friday event is particularly festive. Most artists attend the event and are ready to greet guests at the reception which will be May 6 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The public is invited to attend the event at 26A Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN.

Info
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-9214
please enable javascript to view
