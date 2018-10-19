Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!
Education & LearningBecoming Bilingual: How to Make Your Language Learning Goal a Reality
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Education & Learning Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt on the Patio
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Intermediate Drawing with Victoria Pearmain
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Drawing Basics with Victoria Pearmain
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyEmbrace Aging Forum
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkFood Truck Friday's, Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra, String Quintet
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtists on the Loose Reception
FilmPandas 3D
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk Shows Parties & ClubsSpotlight Social
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Theater & DanceDisney's "Newsies"
Theater & DanceThe Odd Couple
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMike Mcdade
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Education & LearningArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Beginning Acrylic Painting with Karen Reader
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Education & LearningWorking Through Stress With Writing
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman on the Patio
-
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.