Courtney Holder

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.

Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
