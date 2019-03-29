Mark Andrew is coming to FEED! The Chattanooga native is a singer, guitar player, and songwriter blending blues, rock and country to create a wonderful evening. It’s a Friday night party you won’t want to miss!
Mark Andrew
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Theater & DanceOf Mice and Men
-
This & ThatVideo Game Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicMilele Roots
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRandall Adams
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Tasting and Evaluation
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLandscape Painting Demo with Victoria Pearmain
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Anthony and Paul Stone
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsHunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Placemaking
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Theater & DanceOf Mice and Men
-
Theater & DanceThe Creation of Fiddler on the Roof
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicYear of the Adventist Composer Concert
-
-
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & Learning Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"From My Perspective" Art Exhibition
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge
-
Concerts & Live MusicPriscilla & Little Rickee