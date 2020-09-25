Zech Dallas

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Georgia’s own Zech Dallas is coming to FEED! Zech has lived the life of a musician and has shared the stage with such acts as Mandisa, Group One Crew, GRITS, Spoken, Casting Crowns, Calling Glory, and Rush of Fools, to name a few, with his band They Came Running. They Came Running's single "Dry and Brittle" was promoted alongside The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Lecrae by Shamrock Media and received considerable radio playtime. With the band, he has led worship for FUGE camps for three summers, serving both as staff and as contract musicians.

Come hangout for an evening of savory foods and smooth tunes with Zech Dallas.

