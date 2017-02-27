Friends of the Library Semi-Annual Book Sale

Friends of the Chattanooga Public Library is proud to announce the Semi-Annual Book Sale just in time for those days we’re stuck inside for our unpredictable weather.

Sharon Brooks, Chair of the Friends announced that the sale begins Saturday March 11, 2017 and will go through Monday, March 27, 2016. The location for this large sale is Eastgate Town Center - Center Court 5600 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN. Sale hours are Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm and Sundays noon-6pm

Thousands of books, DVD’s, CD’s, records, and audio tapes will be available for under $2.00! There will also be the “Special Books” priced higher due to their value. Half-price sale day will be Saturday, March 25, 2017 and the traditional $5/Bag Day will be Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Books for educators and charitable organizations are FREE on Bag Day and FREE to EVERYONE on Monday, March 27, 2017. Tom Adkins, Chair of the Book Sale, requests that shoppers on Monday bring their own containers.

Funds raised from book sales help support the various programs of the Chattanooga Public Library. For more information, go to our website, folchatt.org.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call the Friends at 423-643-7747 or Email: folibchatt@gmail.com .