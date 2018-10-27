Frightening Ass Film Festival

The 8th year of Chattanooga’s only celebration of cinematic spookery returns from its unholy slumber to fuel your nightmares and offer up a few tricks/treats whilst doing so. This year due to an inability to cram more fun into our past single day format we’ve expanded FAFF to an entire weekend in an effort to fill your fall with tons of FEAR. As in years past this year’s line-up includes a carefully curated selection of horror films both classic and brand spanking new.

BUTTTTTTTT In addition to that this year FAFF also salutes some of the best horror the TV world has to offer with a special screening of a pair CHANNEL ZERO: THE DREAM DOOR episodes with series creator Nick Antosca and this seasons director Evan Katz on hand. You may remember Mr. Katz as the man who gave us CFF alums CHEAP THRILLS and SMALL CRIMES! Rounding out the small screen horrors we’re proud to present a quartet of tales submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society with our first ever FAFF Are You Afraid of the Dark-athon with four of the most frightening (ass) episodes of the classic Nickelodeon horror anthology series.

We’ll also be making fools of ourselves at the Frightening Ass Costume Contest handsomely reward the highest levitator in the first annual LIGHT AS A FEATHER STIFF AS A BOARD competition (you guys know how to levitate right?) and even host a live seance (that’s right this year FAFF has our own Spirit Guide)! Did we mention that there will be boos? Wristbands are onsale NOW with individual tickets going on sale in supes limited quantites a bit closer to the event.

Finally because we believe that even eyeballs deserve candy on Halloween we’re pleased as spiked punch to partner with our pals at SWINE GALLERY and Artist Residency Chattanooga to present the 3rd year of HORROR SHOW because we think it’s best to Frighten Asses in as many mediums as possible. This year’s art exhibition will be just as spoopy as years past, featuring some of our favorite local and regional artists.