Froggy Fresh
Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Charity & FundraisersTaste
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
This & ThatSpring Plant Sale & Festival
-
Business & Career Health & Wellness This & ThatFREE Low Vision Expo
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsAbove the Valley: Ron Lowery's Aerial Photographs
-
Art & ExhibitionsAn Artist and Her Visions of Art.
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
This & ThatPaths to Pints 10K
-
Home & Garden OutdoorWeed Wrangle at the Conner Toll House
-
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
Sunday
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
This & ThatPollinator Palooza
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal, Jessica Nunn, Ian Asmussen
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Foreign Exchange
-
Monday
-
Education & LearningGouache for Journaling and Handlettering
-
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBessie Smith Music
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Acting
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicXavier Jara
-
Concerts & Live MusicHeinavanker: Estonian Vocal Ensemble
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Passé
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth