From the Heart of a Parish Organist

A Mini Virtual Organ Recital by Basilica Organist, Andrea Tierney, on the Basilica's historic pipe organ, live-streamed on our Facebook page

6:00 pm Wed., April 29, 2020

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/990954197968404/

The 20-minute recital will feature "elevations" by Frescobaldi, Zipoli, and Benoit - meditative pieces originally composed to be played during the elevations of the Precious Body and Blood of Jesus at the consecration. Andrea will close with pieces that showcase some of the colorful stops on our organ.

Please tune in on our Facebook page at 6pm on Wed., April 29 (accessible via the Watch Live link on our website; no Facebook account required). The video will also be available for later viewing.