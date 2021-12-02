Be Front and Center for Chattanooga’s First BlueCross Bowl

The BlueCross Bowl is coming to Chattanooga for the first time this December. The highly anticipated event is hosted by Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA).

Featuring three days of exciting events, the BlueCross Bowl will take place December 2-4 at Chattanooga’s 20,000-seat Finley Stadium. As Tennessee’s premier high school football teams go head-to-head in a series of three daily matches across nine divisions, fans from across the state are invited to get in on the action. Tickets for each match are now on sale and can be purchased online for $12. Games will take place at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m., daily.

To complement these sports events, Chattanooga offers an array of outdoor attractions surrounding the game such as Mainx24, a 24-hour long festival, adjacent to Finley Stadium on Main Street that features parades, poetry readings and even competitive chili cook-offs. This all-day extravaganza is run purely by Chattanooga residents, vendors, and friends of the Southside community.

Fans can also enjoy the ultimate BODYARMOR Pregame Experience at the First Horizon Pavilion featuring the BlueCross Blue Zone, food trucks, DJs, games and more.

