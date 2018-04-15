Cumberland County Playhouse and the Scopes Festival in Dayton, TN will be conducting combined auditions for the upcoming production of Front Page News in Dayton, along with possible roles in upcoming Playhouse productions. “We’re always interested in seeing new Tennessee talent,” said Playhouse Producing Director Bryce McDonald, who will be conducting the auditions with Front Page News author/director Jim Crabtree and Music Director Ann Crabtree. Chattanooga auditions will be held at Chattanooga State College’s Theater on Sunday, April 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (EDT). Front Page News is a historically accurate play-with-music depicting the events of the 1925 Scopes Evolution trial written by Jim Crabtree and Bobby Taylor, based on a script by Deborah Harbin. The show has been performed in the courtroom where the trial was held since 2014. Rehearsals begin in May and will occur several times per week, with performances on July 20-22 and July 28-29. Principal and supporting roles (speaking and singing) are available for all ages. Actors who play guitar, banjo or other stringed instruments are especially welcome. Front Page News combines professionals, college interns, strong community actors, and volunteers. All are welcome to participate.
"Front Page News" Auditions
Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Friday
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicCostume Party Jamboree
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsAn Evening in Scotland: Raven and Red
-
Saturday
-
This & ThatPaths to Pints 10K
-
Home & Garden OutdoorWeed Wrangle at the Conner Toll House
-
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
Sunday
-
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
This & ThatPollinator Palooza
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal, Jessica Nunn, Ian Asmussen
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Foreign Exchange
-
Monday
-
Education & LearningGouache for Journaling and Handlettering
-
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBessie Smith Music
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Acting
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicXavier Jara
-
Concerts & Live MusicHeinavanker: Estonian Vocal Ensemble
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Passé
-
This & ThatHolocaust Remembrance Day
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers11th Annual Pinwheels for Prevention
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsCreating Resurgence: A Talk by Sculptor Albert Paley
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band