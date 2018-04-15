"Front Page News" Auditions

Cumberland County Playhouse and the Scopes Festival in Dayton, TN will be conducting combined auditions for the upcoming production of Front Page News in Dayton, along with possible roles in upcoming Playhouse productions. “We’re always interested in seeing new Tennessee talent,” said Playhouse Producing Director Bryce McDonald, who will be conducting the auditions with Front Page News author/director Jim Crabtree and Music Director Ann Crabtree. Chattanooga auditions will be held at Chattanooga State College’s Theater on Sunday, April 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (EDT). Front Page News is a historically accurate play-with-music depicting the events of the 1925 Scopes Evolution trial written by Jim Crabtree and Bobby Taylor, based on a script by Deborah Harbin. The show has been performed in the courtroom where the trial was held since 2014. Rehearsals begin in May and will occur several times per week, with performances on July 20-22 and July 28-29. Principal and supporting roles (speaking and singing) are available for all ages. Actors who play guitar, banjo or other stringed instruments are especially welcome. Front Page News combines professionals, college interns, strong community actors, and volunteers. All are welcome to participate.