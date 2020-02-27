Frostiana -- music honoring nature

Join us on February 27 for a concert of beautiful music that celebrates another kind of beauty, the beauty of nature.Artistic Director Darrin Hassevoort has chosen Randall Thompson's Frostiana as the centerpiece of this concert, seven settings of poems by Robert Frost.

The program also includes works by Vaughan Williams, Mechem, Forrest, Corigliano, Busto, and Gordon.

Tickets are available at the door, or you may purchase in advance using this link: https://choralartsofchattanooga.weebly.com/