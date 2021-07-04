Fun On The 4th

Join us in Downtown Chattanooga at Miller Park & Miller Plaza Sunday, July 4th from 5pm - 10pm for some Fun on the 4th!

Our festival will host a variety of bands, vendors, vintage cars, art market, and even a laser light show.

Bring your kids, lawn chairs, pets, and friends to enjoy all of our FREE live music and festivities. Art market and food trucks will be set up along the 900 block of Market Street throughout the evening, as well as a display of vintage cars. We will also have beer, wine & cocktails for purchase.

Miller Park/ Miller Plaza Music on both stages, including:

5:00-5:45 Soldiers of the Most High

5:45-6:30 Neshawn Bynum

6:30-7:30 Dalton and the Boys

7:30 -8:30 Love Peace & Happiness

8:30-9:45 Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute Band

Please don’t miss this FREE EVENT proudly produced by Chattanooga Presents and sponsored by Chattanooga Tourism Company with support from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Budweiser. See you there!