Function: with a “C”

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Function: with a “C” is a diverse group of music lovers that enjoy sharing passion, joy and creativity they find in music with others. They specialize in bringin’ the noise to keep people on their feet.

Join us for a beer and some funk.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
