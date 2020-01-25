Function: with a “C” is a diverse group of music lovers that enjoy sharing passion, joy and creativity they find in music with others. They specialize in bringin’ the noise to keep people on their feet.
Join us for a beer and some funk.
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Function: with a “C” is a diverse group of music lovers that enjoy sharing passion, joy and creativity they find in music with others. They specialize in bringin’ the noise to keep people on their feet.
Join us for a beer and some funk.
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & Learning Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating: Frozen Edition
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market (Hixson)
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
This & ThatChess K-night
Education & Learning Home & GardenFestive Wreath Making: Holiday Edition
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMacrame Ornament Making
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningUsing Calligraphy for Holiday Place Cards
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels
-
Concerts & Live MusicChristmas Concert
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Food & Drink Kids & Family MarketsHoliday Market in Miller Plaza
-
Art & ExhibitionsFine Art Student Show Gallery Opening
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMaking Your Presents Pop: Holiday Tags
-
Food & Drink Kids & FamilyThe Read House Holiday Jubilee
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessCouple's Massage 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriters Stage Finale
-
Theater & DanceThe Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
Food & Drink Kids & FamilyBreakfast with Santa and Mrs. Clause at The Read House
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningFigure Painting Marathon
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHeirloom Ornament Making
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Weaving: Woven Gnome Ornament
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga: Origin Moment with Madison Myers
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
© 2019 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.