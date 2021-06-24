A JONES HOPE WOOTEN Comedy @TheRinggoldPlayhouse #FollowMeToTRP This deliriously funny show from the writing team of Jones/Hope/Wooten is all about that four-letter word: L-O-V-E. Under a full moon on an impeccable night of romance, these four rollicking tales take audiences on an around-the-globe journey of unexpected hilarious twists and turns: A Texas car-selling Romeo juggling three fed-up Juliets, the Georgia Hallelujah Girls on an island getaway, sparks flying for two strangers at a rooftop London bistro, and finally a full-on mid-life crisis in Manhattan where and elaborate marriage proposal is the basis for non-stop hilarity. If love doesn't conquer all, it will at least make your sides ache from laughter!Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors/students. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com

Funny Little Thing Called Love, directed by Kimberly Tyner Jones, will run for 5 performances June 24-27. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7:30p. Saturday and Sunday afternoon matinee 2:00p.

