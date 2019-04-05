TEHKAL, Strooly, Hustle Up, Qemist, Paradiso, SWIMWEAR, Tryezz, LUKANG, H4ppyC4mper

Future-Everything presents: 04.05.19 Chattanooga ft. TEHKAL, Strooly, Hustle Up, Qemist, Paradiso, SWIMWEAR, Tryezz, LUKANG and H4ppyC4mper at Stone Cup Cafe Friday, April 5, 2019 from 8pm - 3am. This event will showcase nine label artists focusing on a range of house, techno, juke and club music. This event is $10 and for all people 18+

This should go without saying but this is a safe, inclusive event for all people. Hate, abuse and discrimination will not be tolerated, no exceptions.

ARTISTS:

TEHKAL - http://future-everything.com/artists/tehkal

Strooly - http://future-everything.com/artists/strooly

Hustle Up - http://future-everything.com/artists/hustle-up

Qemist - http://future-everything.com/artists/qemist

Paradiso Music - http://future-everything.com/artists/paradiso

Swimwear - http://future-everything.com/artists/swimwear

Tryezz Official - http://future-everything.com/artists/tryezz

Lukangg - http://future-everything.com/artists/lukang

H4ppy_C4mper - http://future-everything.com/artists/h4ppyc4mper

We will have Future-Everything 5-panel, unstructured (dad) hats, beanies and t-shirts available for purchase on site, as well as event art prints and logo stickers.