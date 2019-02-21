Fuze Trio will be performing a recital on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 7:30pm at Cadek Recital Hall, 725 Oak Street (UTC campus). Admission is free.

Fuze Trio is a cutting-edge chamber music ensemble featuring UTC faculty Ronda Benson Ford, flute, Erika Schafer, trumpet, and Jenny Parker, piano. The group performs eclectic repertoire from commissioned world premieres and other modern compositions to arrangements of traditional classical music and popular music, including arrangements by group members themselves. Since much of the group's repertoire has come from within, performances feel very organic. There is something for everyone.

This concert will feature Transitions, a trio by living composer Travis Alford, as well as an arrangement by UTC student Joseph Freeman, and a finale of music by Lady Gaga and Calum Scott arranged by trio member Jenny Parker. Other composers will include Bach, Pergolesi, Rachmaninoff, and Simon.