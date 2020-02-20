The program will feature Bach arias, The Mariko Suite (a collection of Japanese haiku set to music) by living composer Catherine McMichael, Debussy's "The Girl with the Flaxen Hair", an arrangement by trio member Jenny Parker of Kacey Musgraves "Rainbow" and Kermit the Frog's famous "Rainbow Connection", and James Stephenson's Croatian Trio.

Fuze Trio is a cutting-edge chamber music ensemble featuring University of Tennessee at Chattanooga faculty Ronda Ford, flute, Erika Schafer, trumpet, and Jenny Parker, piano. The group performs eclectic repertoire from commissioned world premieres and other modern compositions to arrangements of traditional classical music and popular music, including arrangements by group members themselves. The group had its inaugural performance in Chattanooga, Tennessee in February 2018, premiering its first commission—Michael Broder’s "Con ritmo". The group has performed recitals in Georgia and Alabama, and performed at the 2019 College Music Society South Central Conference at the University of Texas at Tyler. The trio will be guest artists at East Carolina University in January 2020, featuring the music of ECU professor Travis Alford.