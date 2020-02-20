Fuze Trio

Google Calendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00

UTC Cadek Hall 725 Oak Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The program will feature Bach arias, The Mariko Suite (a collection of Japanese haiku set to music) by living composer Catherine McMichael, Debussy's "The Girl with the Flaxen Hair", an arrangement by trio member Jenny Parker of Kacey Musgraves "Rainbow" and Kermit the Frog's famous "Rainbow Connection", and James Stephenson's Croatian Trio.  

Fuze Trio is a cutting-edge chamber music ensemble featuring University of Tennessee at Chattanooga faculty Ronda Ford, flute, Erika Schafer, trumpet, and Jenny Parker, piano.  The group performs eclectic repertoire from commissioned world premieres and other modern compositions to arrangements of traditional classical music and popular music, including arrangements by group members themselves.  The group had its inaugural performance in Chattanooga, Tennessee in February 2018, premiering its first commission—Michael Broder’s "Con ritmo". The group has performed recitals in Georgia and Alabama, and performed at the 2019 College Music Society South Central Conference at the University of Texas at Tyler.  The trio will be guest artists at East Carolina University in January 2020, featuring the music of ECU professor Travis Alford.  

Info

UTC Cadek Hall 725 Oak Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Fuze Trio - 2020-02-20 19:30:00
DI 17.03

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours