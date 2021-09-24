Gabe Newell
Kick off the weekend with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. The tunes start at 7!
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
