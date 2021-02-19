Gabe Newell
Live music at the Tavern is back! Kick off the weekend a little early with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. The tunes start at 4!
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
