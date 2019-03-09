Gabriel Iglesias

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Category: COMEDY

Gabriel's stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages. Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 300,000,000 views. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden and The Microsoft Theater. (From fluffyguy.com)

Get tickets: www.soundchronicle.com/tickets/Gabriel_Iglesias_Chattanooga_TN_2019-03-09_18-00

