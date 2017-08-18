Gallery and Studio Open House

Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Local Art, Custom Framing, Stained Glass

Join us Friday, August 18th, to celebrate our Summer Open House, featuring the works of 17 Chattanooga area artists. Enjoy live stained glass demos, a glass of wine, and some light hors d'oeuvres while you tour the Gallery and get to know our featured artists and their work. Open House hours are 4:00-7:00pm.

Any art purchases made during the show will include a 40% OFF custom framing coupon for future framing orders. 

Artists on display:Beth Bradford, Meredith Middleton, Sandra Washburn, T. Kay Davis, Sandra Babb, Don Hill, Elizabeth Worthington, Jane Newman, Keith Mitchell, Cindy McCashin, Julie Bauer, Loren Howard, Amy Christie, Summer Harrison, Nathan Kilpatrick, Tim West, Lora Miller

Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
