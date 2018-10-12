Gallery At Blackwell Grand Re-opening

Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on October 12, 2018, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm to present the Grand Re-opening show.  The theme will be “Chattanooga History”.   

Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome.  Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga.  The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail info@chattanoogaphoto.org.   For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

