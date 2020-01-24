The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on January 24, 2020, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm to present the Winter show. Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome. Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.
Gallery at Blackwell Winter Show
Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Thursday
Sorry, no events.
Friday
-
Education & LearningWild Heart Woman: Create Your Happy New Year!
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
-
Health & WellnessCouple's Massage 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicZech Dallas
-
Theater & DanceBallroom Dance & Lesson
Saturday
-
Health & WellnessGet Started with Yoga in 2020
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & FamilyHome Organizing 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBob’s Bootcamp: Beethoven – From 1 to 9
-
Art & ExhibitionsCritique Workshop
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga with Maggie White
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Education & Learning Talks & Readings This & ThatPlanning for Parenthood
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMother Legacy
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate & Advanced Watercolor
-
Theater & DanceTap Dance with Lindsay Fussell
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Talks & Readings This & ThatHome Buyer Happy Hour
-
-
Health & Wellness Politics & ActivismUnlock the Key to Yoga: Breathe Easy in 2020
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningHelp! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping!
-
-
Education & LearningBuild Your Confidence In Sales
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMoving to Musicals with Lindsay Fussell
-
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Fordham
-
Education & LearningLong-term Savings and Retirement
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDexter Bell & Friends
-
ComedyDusty Slay