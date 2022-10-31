Gallery at Blackwell Fall/Holiday Show

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga’s Fall/Holiday Show will go on display on October 28, 2022. PSC members currently have their works displayed at the Gallery at Blackwell. Prints are on display for viewing and purchasing. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411. The hours of operations for the Gallery are Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 5:30pm. The show will end on January 20, 2023.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail info@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.