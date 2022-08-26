Gallery at Blackwell Summer Show Opening Reception

to

Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on August 26, 2022, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to present the summer show. Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome. Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail info@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org

Info

Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gallery at Blackwell Summer Show Opening Reception - 2022-08-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gallery at Blackwell Summer Show Opening Reception - 2022-08-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gallery at Blackwell Summer Show Opening Reception - 2022-08-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gallery at Blackwell Summer Show Opening Reception - 2022-08-26 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

July 25, 2022

Tuesday

July 26, 2022

Wednesday

July 27, 2022

Thursday

July 28, 2022

Friday

July 29, 2022

Saturday

July 30, 2022

Sunday

July 31, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours