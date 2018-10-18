Gallery Discussion And Performance With Holly Mulcahy And Guests

On this evening we’ll feature music performances in support of Arts Capacity and their work with inmates at the Walker State Prison faith and character transitional program. The evening will include information about this impactful project as well as insight into the in-mates role in the creation of these musical pieces and their response to the artwork at the Hunter.

Performers include Chattanooga Symphony Concertmaster Holly Mulcahy, Florida Orchestra Violinist Mary Corbett, violinist from the Utah Symphony Orchestra Barbara Scowcroft, and principal trombone of the National Symphony Orchestra Craig Mulcahy.

The music performance is free with museum admission ($15 adults, FREE Museum Members and youth 17 and under)