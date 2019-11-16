Kick your holiday shopping off with the 2019 Gallery Hop. Twelve galleries will open their doors showcasing the amazing art Chattanooga has to offer, Saturday, Nov. 16th from 11am - 6pm.

AND, pick up a Gallery Hop Stamp Card at any participating gallery, collect a stamp at each gallery stop, then leave your completed* Hop Stamp Card at your last gallery. They will return it to AVA for you to be entered to win the "Art Buyers' Gift Basket".

Participating galleries are listed alphabetically below:

- Area 61 Gallery - 721 Broad St. (downtown City Center)

- AVA - 30 Frazier Ave. (downtown Northshore)

- Brent Sander’s Studio and Gallery - 400 E. Main St. (downtown Southside)

- Hart Gallery - 110 E. Main St. (downtown Southside)

- In-town Gallery - 26 Frazier Ave. (downtown Northshore)

- The Masters Studio- 911 Sherry Circle, Hixson **

- Miki Boni Studio - 1611 Mitchell Ave. (downtown Southside)

- The Plum Nelly Shop -330 Frazier Ave. (downtown Northshore)

- Reflections Gallery - 1635 Rossville Ave. (downtown Southside)

- River Gallery - 400 E 2nd St. (downtown Bluff View Arts district)

- Sculpture Fields at Montague Park - 1800 Polk St. (downtown Southside)

- Visions Stained Glass - 3240 Brainerd Rd. *** (Brainerd/Midtown)

* Minimum of 10 galley visit stamps required to enter the gift basket drawing.

** Directions to The Masters Studio from AVA Northshore: https://goo.gl/maps/B8WMSVxqDyqcaiPo7

*** Directions to Visions Stained Glass via Sculpture Fields at Montague Park:: https://goo.gl/maps/jw2VLD7JkGpa76fp8

Remember to to leave your completed Hop Stamp Card with your last gallery stop and they will return it to AVA for the Gift Basket drawing.