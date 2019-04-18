Gallery Opening: Bachelor of Fine Arts Show

John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315

The public is invited to the opening of a fine art show, titled “Shaping Disposition” on Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery. The showcase will feature the creativity of Jake Strauss, senior fine arts major in Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design. The gallery is located on the second floor of Brock Hall on Southern’s campus.

