This year’s Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design show, titled “Final Proof: Senior Design Showcase” will be opening on Thursday, February 21 at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery. The showcase will feature pieces created by graduating seniors from Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design. Friends, family, and faculty are encouraged to attend, as well as members of the community and design professionals. The gallery is located on the second floor of Brock Hall on Southern’s campus. This event is free and the pieces will be on display until March 22.
Gallery Opening: BFA Graphic Design Show
John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315
