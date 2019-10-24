Gallery Opening: Isaac Duncan III, “From the Floor to the Wall”

John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315

The works of sculptor Isaac Duncan III will be featured in a gallery titled “From the Floor to the Wall” at Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design opening on October 24 at 6 p.m.

Duncan has been an artist-in-residence in Chicago, Benton Harbor, and Chattanooga and worked as an assistant to internationally known sculptor John Henry for three years. He has also taught art students ranging from elementary school to college level. Duncan now owns his own studio and runs Duncan Sculpture and Services in Chattanooga. He also teaches as an adjunct professor at Chattanooga State Technical College. Duncan’s work will be on display in the John C. Williams gallery until December 2.

John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315 View Map
