Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display

This year’s Bachelor of Arts show will open on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery. The showcase will feature pieces created by senior art students from Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design. Friends, family, and faculty are encouraged to attend, as well as members of the community. The gallery is located on the second floor of Brock Hall on Southern’s campus. This event is free and the pieces will be on display until April 12.