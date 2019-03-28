Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display

to Google Calendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00

John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315

This year’s Bachelor of Arts show will open on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery. The showcase will feature pieces created by senior art students from Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design. Friends, family, and faculty are encouraged to attend, as well as members of the community. The gallery is located on the second floor of Brock Hall on Southern’s campus. This event is free and the pieces will be on display until April 12.

Info

John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Opening: Senior Art on Display - 2019-03-28 18:00:00
DI 16.08

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Wednesday

February 27, 2019

Thursday

February 28, 2019

Friday

March 1, 2019

Saturday

March 2, 2019

Sunday

March 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours