Gallery Show Opening: Janelle Junn, "Come, Meet Me at the Mirage"

The public is invited to a gallery opening titled “Come, Meet Me at the Mirage” featuring the work of Janelle Junn, MFA, alum of Southern Adventist University. Hosted by the School of Visual Art and Design in the John C. Williams Gallery in Brock Hall on the university’s campus, the event will be on October 4 at 6 p.m. with light refreshments served. Her work will be on display through November 5.

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
