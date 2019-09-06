Gannon Art Center Turns 50

September 1, 2019 marks a rare small business milestone…Gannon Art turns 50! Wendell and Dorothy Gannon purchased the Little Art Shop from George and Alice Little in 1969, growing it into the premier custom frame shop and gallery it has become. With 3 generations and counting of loyal customers, Gannon Art continues to cultivate the “you name it we frame it” philosophy by constantly changing and seamlessly adapting to the custom framing needs of new and devoted clients.

President, Ed Gannon, Jr., says, “Throughout 2019, we have been looking back at where we started, relishing in all we have achieved, and eagerly anticipating what the future will bring. On Friday, September 6, we invite all of our customers, their families, and our community to an open house celebrating this incredible achievement!”

Gannon Art will be hosting an event at their gallery on Friday, September 6 at 5:30 PM-7:30 PM to commemorate the anniversary. The event is open to the public and will include live music and a selection of refreshments.