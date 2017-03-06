Garden Bros Circus
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Day/Date: Monday, March 6, 2017
Show times: 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS celebrates 100 years entertaining families throughout North America.
Last chance to see Elephants live!
‘Motorcycle Madness’ has motorcycle daredevils somersaulting and spinning in a big Globe of Doom; Chinese Acrobats, the Human Slingshot, Racing Camels, crazy comedy with Circus Clowns, daring aerialists; cirque artists.
Its 1½ hours of excitement and fun at GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS.
Free children’s tickets have been distributed at all elementary schools, pre-schools, day care centers and churches. The Free Tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area.
First one hundred adult tickets sold online are only $9.95 at www.GardenBrosCircus.com
http://www.gardenbroscircus.com/
UTC McKenzie Arena 720 East 4th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
