Garden Bros Circus

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Day/Date: Monday, March 6, 2017

Show times: 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS celebrates 100 years entertaining families throughout North America.

Last chance to see Elephants live!

‘Motorcycle Madness’ has motorcycle daredevils somersaulting and spinning in a big Globe of Doom; Chinese Acrobats, the Human Slingshot, Racing Camels, crazy comedy with Circus Clowns, daring aerialists; cirque artists.

Its 1½ hours of excitement and fun at GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed at all elementary schools, pre-schools, day care centers and churches. The Free Tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area.

First one hundred adult tickets sold online are only $9.95 at www.GardenBrosCircus.com

