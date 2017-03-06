Garden Brothers Circus

to Google Calendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00 iCalendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00

UTC McKenzie Arena 720 East 4th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Garden Bros Circus

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Day/Date: Monday, March 6, 2017

Show times: 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS celebrates 100 years entertaining families throughout North America.

Last chance to see Elephants live!

‘Motorcycle Madness’ has motorcycle daredevils somersaulting and spinning in a big Globe of Doom; Chinese Acrobats, the Human Slingshot, Racing Camels, crazy comedy with Circus Clowns, daring aerialists; cirque artists.

Its 1½ hours of excitement and fun at GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed at all elementary schools, pre-schools, day care centers and churches. The Free Tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area.

First one hundred adult tickets sold online are only $9.95 at www.GardenBrosCircus.com

Thank You!

http://www.gardenbroscircus.com/

Info

UTC McKenzie Arena 720 East 4th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

9413432378

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00 iCalendar - Garden Brothers Circus - 2017-03-06 16:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 13, 2017

Tuesday

February 14, 2017

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Thursday

February 16, 2017

Friday

February 17, 2017

Saturday

February 18, 2017

Sunday

February 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours