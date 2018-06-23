Garden Club Vol. 3 ft. D2T & Divine Interface

Your favorite afternoon party is back for Volume 3, this time we're bringing in some very special musical guests by way of Atlanta. As always, the fine folks from MOUTHGREMLIN will be on hand to entertain those tastebuds. TMD is coming back into the fold for Volume 3, but this time they're kicking things up a notch with art installations throughout the gardens.

Divine Interface

Atlanta - Harsh Riddims & CGI Records

https://www.residentadvisor.net/reviews/21881

Having spent nearly every weekend of the past many years DJ'ing in clubs around Atlanta, Divine Interface is an expert at weaving a narrative into the frenzy of the dance floor.

D2T

Atlanta - Kudzu

D2T aka Danny 2-Tone aka Danny Fernandez aka the man with a disco collection that'll make your mom cry.

Swimwear

Los Angeles - Roska Kicks & Snares & Future-Everything

Resident DJs: Appalachian Disco Collective [ Ian F & Ben Lee ]

Art By:

Alana Questell (@Alana_Questell)

Brandon Bee (@Barfbug)

Guillermo Casanova (@guillermocasanova)

Justin Butts (@Mute0n)

Nola (@Femmealdehyde)

Taylor (@Wvlly)

Brooks Mendenhall (@Friendenhall)

Installations by:

Caroline Jewell

TMD

ALWAYS FREE

NEVER STALE

FINE FOODS

DISCO

HOUSE

ARTS

PLANTS &

SUNSHINE