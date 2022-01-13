Garden Club

to

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407

Whether you are a first-time gardener, or you have been gardening for a few years, the garden club community will provide you with hands-on guidance, support, and the resources you need to grow a successful backyard vegetable garden.

While January is certainly too cold to start planting a garden, it is the perfect time to start PLANNING your garden. Instead of trying to figure out everything on the fly, you will have a clear plan on where to plant your garden, how to create a healthy soil to nourish your plants ,and deciding what you want to plant will be discussed in the monthly series of garden classes. After completing the class you will be well on your way to growing your best garden ever.

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org for more information.

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407
Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
4234939155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Garden Club - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Garden Club - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Garden Club - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Garden Club - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 10, 2021

Saturday

December 11, 2021

Sunday

December 12, 2021

Monday

December 13, 2021

Tuesday

December 14, 2021

Wednesday

December 15, 2021

Thursday

December 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours