Garden Crafts: Tea Cup Fairy Gardens

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this class, you’ll use a beautiful tea cup to create a fun fairy garden! This magical garden will be the perfect addition to your home decor.

All supplies included. Masks are optional.

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.

Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden
