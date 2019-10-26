We are excited to announce that the Garden and Soul Festival which celebrates gardening for healthy living and embracing your total health and wellness. We will have a GARDEN 'ART'mosphere Contest and showcase of garden art at the Festival and online! Bring your garden art to the Festival for display only OR you can participate in the GARDEN 'ART'mosphere contest! Great prizes for the winners, too! Start posting your garden art today! The 3rd annual multicultural event provides a park setting and vibrant atmosphere soaked with wonderful activities with free food, fun, and fellowship! We’ll also have a wide range of community organizations and business vendors!

Garden and Soul Festival highlights includes:

• Art in the Garden

• Soccer Tournament

• Live Music and Entertainment

• Complimentary Food and Drinks

• Activities & Demonstrations

• Free Children’s Activities

• Pumpkin Patch and Painting

For contact information to participate or to volunteer see below. We want you there!

Face Book: Garden and Soul Festival | Garden and Soul

Email: gardenandsoulfestival@gmail.com