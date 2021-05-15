Gardener’s Gold: The Secrets of Worm Composting

Do your houseplants need a boost? Looking for a natural way to fertilize your yard? Are you looking for an organic, sustainable way to take your garden to the next level? Have you wanted to start a compost pile, but don’t have the space or patience? If so, you may be interested in vermiculture, otherwise known as worm composting. Worm composting can quickly turn your food waste into some of the best fertilizer you can get, worm castings. This class will demonstrate how to set up your worm bin, feed your worms, harvest the castings, and how to make your own super nutritious potting soil and liquid fertilizer. Students will also receive directions on how to cheaply make their own worm bins, and will receive their own worm castings, donated to the class from Readi Soil, a line of 100% organic worm castings.

Please note: masks are required, and temperatures will be checked upon arrival. The class will take place outside under the pavilion.

About the teacher:

Danielle Shelton is a food artisan, textile artist, writer, world traveler, and life-long learner. She is the blogger behind fermdamentals.com, who shares her passion for fermented foods and beverages online and through classes. Danielle is currently a PhD student in the Public History program at MTSU. She spends most of her time at home researching and writing with a kitty in her lap, in the kitchen coming up with tasty treats, or creating textile art.