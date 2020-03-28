Gardening for Beginners

“Plants want to grow, and generally, a bit of mistreatment makes them stronger.”

Join Sara McIntyre, Crabtree’s dirt loving Executive Director, and Cindy Gregg, longtime Crabtree supporter, as they make vegetable gardening approachable. This class is both conversational and informative. Participants will leave with reference materials, basic gardening knowledge (for in the ground and in containers), and newfound confidence.

For the over achievers, arrive having answered these questions:

1) What veggies do I like to eat (so much that I want to grow them)?

2) Where in my living space gets 6 or more hours of fairly direct sunlight during a day? (ex. deck, this half of my porch, that corner of the yard, etc) Note: This may mean spending most of a day outside noting where the sunny spots are every hour or so. Don’t skip the morning – it’s the most important light to map!

***Please bring a snack or lunch so your belly does not get fiesty! A refrigerator and microwave are available for use. As well, bring a notepad and pen for notetaking.

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Melissa Astin at mastin@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.