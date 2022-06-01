Gardening Series: Good Bugs vs. Bad Bugs

The weather is hot and your plants have really taken off. We will continue with maintenance of your garden, as well as pest control. We will look at the good bugs and the bad bugs you may be experiencing, and pest disease that may occur. We’ll also talk about a fertilizing schedule that can be established now that your plants have started to grow from your May planting.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com

