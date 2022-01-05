× Expand Photo by Neslihan Gunaydin on Unsplash Gardening Series: Planning Your Garden

January is all about new beginnings, so what better time to learn how to grow your best garden ever?

It doesn't matter how big or small you want your garden to be, it’s time to start planning your garden. In this class, you will take home a clear plan on where to plant your garden and learn how to create healthy soil for a successful garden. We will also look at raised bed gardens and discuss the pros and cons of growing in a raised bed.

This class is part of an ongoing Gardening 101 Series, which will take place the first Wednesday of every month. Participants are not required to take all classes, but the classes do build on one another.

Please note: Masks are required.