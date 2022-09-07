Gardening Series: Planting Your Fall Garden

× Expand TheChattery.org Planting Your Fall Garden

Now is the perfect time to plant your fall garden!

The sun is less intense, there is less humidity, and the weather is cooler. Lettuce, spinach, turnips and collards are just a few of the vegetables that are perfect for the fall garden. September is also the time to plant garlic that will overwinter until ready to harvest in early summer.

Join us as we discuss preparing your garden for a fall garden or putting it to bed for the winter.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.