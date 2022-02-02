× Expand thechattery.org Gardening Series: Sowing Your Garden

February is bringing us a little closer to spring, and there are several leafy vegetables and root crops that can be directly sown in February. We will develop a planting plan for March in this class, and discuss direct sowing versus transplants, and seed starting.

This class is part of an ongoing Gardening 101 Series, which will take place the first Wednesday of every month. Participants are not required to take all classes, but the classes do build on one another.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com