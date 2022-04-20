Gardening Series: Warm Season Vegetables

× Expand thechattery.org Gardening Series

Spring is here, and the garden centers are brimming with plants. Don’t let the warm weather tempt you to plant warm season vegetables such as squash, cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes just yet. We still have a chance of a light frost.

In this class, we will talk about how to plant and where to plant all of these vegetables when the time is right.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com