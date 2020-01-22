Gargoyle Sculpting

Gargoyles are fascinating and fantastical creatures that adorn the cathedrals of Europe. They are more than mere ornament and typically function as drain spouts. As architectural components, gargoyles can embody whimsy, terror, humor, and imagination. More often than not, they are animal or animal-human hybrids in which artists have exaggerated or stylized forms in a similar way to caricature artists. Anatomy is often approached with creative license. In this workshop, students will create and execute imaginative designs in clay.

They will learn the basics of anatomy and proportion through the exaggeration of form and will have a live portrait model for reference. They will learn essential sculpting techniques and to stretch their imagination. This workshop is excellent for teens and adults alike. All levels are welcome!

CLICK HERE for materials list