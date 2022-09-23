Gender & Sexuality 101

× Expand TheChattery.org Gender and Sexuality 101

Gender identity and sexual orientation are both important to how we see ourselves and how we have relationships with others. In this class, we’ll talk about gender identity and sexual orientation, and how both exist on a spectrum. We’ll be discussing terminology and key terms.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

For over 20 years, Myke Kelly has been a noteworthy leader and advocate in LGBTQ+ community. By serving on boards of multiple LGBTQ+ organizations, volunteering, and grassroots lobbying for equality, they hope to share the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals & their families. Through speaking to groups of campers, educators, students, workforces, and congregations they strive to increase understanding and acceptance, not just tolerance, for all gender and sexual identities. Myke lives in Chattanooga, works as a small business development specialist, and is an active board member of The Chattery and the JA Henry YMCA.