Gender & Sexuality 101

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Gender identity and sexual orientation are both important to how we see ourselves and how we have relationships with others. In this class, we’ll talk about gender identity and sexual orientation, and how both exist on a spectrum. We’ll be discussing terminology and key terms.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

For over 20 years, Myke Kelly has been a noteworthy leader and advocate in LGBTQ+ community. By serving on boards of multiple LGBTQ+ organizations, volunteering, and grassroots lobbying for equality, they hope to share the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals & their families. Through speaking to groups of campers, educators, students, workforces, and congregations they strive to increase understanding and acceptance, not just tolerance, for all gender and sexual identities. Myke lives in Chattanooga, works as a small business development specialist, and is an active board member of The Chattery and the JA Henry YMCA.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Politics & Activism
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gender & Sexuality 101 - 2022-09-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gender & Sexuality 101 - 2022-09-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gender & Sexuality 101 - 2022-09-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gender & Sexuality 101 - 2022-09-23 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 31, 2022

Thursday

September 1, 2022

Friday

September 2, 2022

Saturday

September 3, 2022

Sunday

September 4, 2022

Monday

September 5, 2022

Tuesday

September 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours