Generations feat. Ryan Oyer & Jeff Hoffinger

Heritage House Arts and Civic Center 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Guitarists RYAN OYER and JEFF HOFFINGER will perform opposite each other as part of the premiere GENERATIONS concert at Heritage House on Friday, SEPT. 27th beginning at 7pm.

The GENERATIONS series is designed to showcase complementary performers from distinctly different eras. In the process, the audience finds a unique evening at the intersection of musical artistry and life experience.

Mr. Oyer is known to Chattanooga audiences after playing Nightfall & Riverbend, as well as many other well-known venues across the southeast. Mr. Hoffinger comes to the Scenic City from New York's Greenwich Village, where he was an active performer in the bohemian coffee house circuit in the folk explosion of the late sixties and seventies.

Admission is free. To support the performers there will be a traditional 'passing of the hat.' In addition, the artists' CDs will be available for purchase after the performance.

