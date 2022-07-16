Genki Genki Panic

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Metal night! Opening acts: Sickness in the System & The Tweakers

9pm / 21+ / $10

Taproom opens at 11am for lunch Wed-Fri.

Mon and Tues we open at 4pm.

Happy hour M-F 4-6pm

Concerts & Live Music
